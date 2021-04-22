AMDX conducted at AUAB

Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing perform a medical evaluation on a simulated wounded victim during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise, April 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The U.S. military regularly conducts exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Exercises in the region are designed to strengthen our response capabilities, promote regional security and improve interoperability with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

