AMDEX conducted at AUAB

Members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct a post-attack-reconnaissance sweep during an Air and Missile Defense Exercise, April 22, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The U.S. military regularly conducts exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Exercises in the region are designed to strengthen our response capabilities, promote regional security and improve interoperability with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

