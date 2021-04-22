Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMDEX conducted at AUAB [Image 1 of 5]

    AMDEX conducted at AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen participate in an Air and Missile Defense Exercise, April 22, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The U.S. military regularly conducts exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Exercises in the region are designed to strengthen our response capabilities, promote regional security and improve interoperability with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    This work, AMDEX conducted at AUAB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

