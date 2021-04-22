AMDX conducted at AUAB

Senior Airman Jonathan Chong, 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron precision measurement technician, reports an unexploded ordnance during the Air and Missile Defense Exercise, April 21, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The U.S. military regularly conducts exercises in the U.S. Central Command are of responsibility. Exercises in the region are designed to strengthen our response capabilities, promote regional security and improve interoperability with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

