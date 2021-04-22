Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day

    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Johnson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Russell Hume, 86th CES deputy director, plant a tree during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April, 22, 2021. This year’s Earth Day theme is Restore our Earth and brings attention to natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Ramstein

    86th AW
    Ramstein Air Base
    earth day
    86th CES
    german nature protection

