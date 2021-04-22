U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexis Johnson, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Russell Hume, 86th CES deputy director, plant a tree during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April, 22, 2021. This year’s Earth Day theme is Restore our Earth and brings attention to natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 05:51
|Photo ID:
|6612559
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-VQ832-1030
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT