Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day [Image 3 of 4]

    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher B. Meeker, 86th Civil Engineer Group commander and Lucus Schaefer, local forest minister, plant a tree during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April, 22, 2021. Over the course of a week, approximately 350 trees were planted to highlight the importance of Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:51
    Photo ID: 6612558
    VIRIN: 210422-F-VQ832-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day
    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day
    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day
    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein

    TAGS

    86th AW
    Ramstein Air Base
    earth day
    86th CES
    german nature protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT