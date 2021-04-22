U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher B. Meeker, 86th Civil Engineer Group commander and Lucus Schaefer, local forest minister, plant a tree during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April, 22, 2021. Over the course of a week, approximately 350 trees were planted to highlight the importance of Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 05:51 Photo ID: 6612558 VIRIN: 210422-F-VQ832-1013 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.83 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.