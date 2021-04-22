U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, (left), prepares to plant a tree with Erhard Schaefer, German Federal Forest Department Rheinland-Pfalz chief operations manager, during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April, 22, 2021. The annual tree planting is part of several events that took place over a course of a week to highlight the importance of Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 05:51
|Photo ID:
|6612556
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-VQ832-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT