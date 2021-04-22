Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day [Image 1 of 4]

    Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, (left), prepares to plant a tree with Erhard Schaefer, German Federal Forest Department Rheinland-Pfalz chief operations manager, during an Earth Day event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April, 22, 2021. The annual tree planting is part of several events that took place over a course of a week to highlight the importance of Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

