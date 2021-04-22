Ramstein command, german nature protection authorities partner for earth day

The 86th Airlift Wing and 86th Civil Engineer Group command team met with host nation nature protection authorities to plant maple and linden trees during an Earth Day event, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April, 22, 2021. The tree planting symbolizes the close partnership between Ramstein and its local partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

