Boy Scouts help plant trees and flowers at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2021. The Scouts helped the Osan Elementary School staff celebrate 51 years of Earth day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 01:19
|Photo ID:
|6612332
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-PB738-1091
|Resolution:
|4493x2966
|Size:
|12.01 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
