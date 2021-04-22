Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Boy Scouts help plant trees and flowers at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2021. The Scouts helped the Osan Elementary School staff celebrate 51 years of Earth day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Leading the Charge

