A Girl Scout holds flowers before planting it at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2021. The Scouts helped the Osan Elementary School staff by planting trees and flowers for the 51st Earth Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6612327 VIRIN: 210422-F-PB738-1033 Resolution: 3022x2015 Size: 3.85 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.