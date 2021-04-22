A Girl Scout holds flowers before planting it at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2021. The Scouts helped the Osan Elementary School staff by planting trees and flowers for the 51st Earth Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6612327
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-PB738-1033
|Resolution:
|3022x2015
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
