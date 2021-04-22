Girl Scouts plant flowers in celebration of the 51st Earth Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2021. The Scouts learned about Earth Day and helped plant trees and flowers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6612326
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-PB738-1025
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.35 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT