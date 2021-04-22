Girl Scouts plant flowers in celebration of the 51st Earth Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2021. The Scouts learned about Earth Day and helped plant trees and flowers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6612326 VIRIN: 210422-F-PB738-1025 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.35 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.