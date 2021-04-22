Lt. Col. Kelly Hannum, 51st Mission Support Group deputy commander, speaks at the Earth Day tree planting event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 22, 2021. The Boy and Girl Scouts came out to Osan Elementary School to help plant trees and flowers for the 51st celebration of Earth day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6612328 VIRIN: 210422-F-PB738-1019 Resolution: 4345x2897 Size: 6.18 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.