    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day [Image 5 of 5]

    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Christine Montgomery 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    210422-N-TC847-1040 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 22, 2021) – Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Rinner, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) East, clears weeds out of a flower bed onboard Naval Station Norfolk, April 22. NPASE East provides world-wide expeditionary public affairs in support of fleet and combatant commanders for all naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:13
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk
    cleanup
    Earth Day
    NPASE East

