210422-N-TC847-1040 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 22, 2021) – Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Rinner, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) East, clears weeds out of a flower bed onboard Naval Station Norfolk, April 22. NPASE East provides world-wide expeditionary public affairs in support of fleet and combatant commanders for all naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christine Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:13
|Photo ID:
|6612122
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-TC847-0002
|Resolution:
|5073x3382
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day [Image 5 of 5], by SN Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS
