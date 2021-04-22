NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day

210422-N-PS818-1135 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 22, 2021) – Ensign Michaela White, left, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Anderson, right, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) East, pull weeds out of a flower bed onboard Naval Station Norfolk, April 22. NPASE East provides world-wide expeditionary public affairs in support of fleet and combatant commanders for all naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Keith Nowak)

