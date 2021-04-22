Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day [Image 3 of 5]

    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    210422-N-PS818-1119 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 22, 2021) – Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kimberly Martinez, senior enlisted advisor of Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) East, cleans up a flower bed onboard Naval Station Norfolk, April 22. NPASE East provides world-wide expeditionary public affairs in support of fleet and combatant commanders for all naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6612120
    VIRIN: 210422-N-PS818-0119
    Resolution: 5497x3712
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day
    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day
    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day
    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day
    NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    cleanup
    Earth Day
    NPASE East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT