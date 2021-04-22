210422-N-PS818-1100 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (April 22, 2021) – Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ernest Scott, assigned to Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) East, operates a leaf blower onboard Naval Station Norfolk, April 22. NPASE East provides world-wide expeditionary public affairs in support of fleet and combatant commanders for all naval operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:12
|Photo ID:
|6612118
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-PS818-0100
|Resolution:
|4880x3486
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPASE East Sailors cleanup command for Earth Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT