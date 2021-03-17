Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cody Sonomura, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs routine maintenance checks on an F-22 Raptor on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 17, 2021. The 15th AMXS and the 154th AMXS work together to support the F-22 Raptor mission by performing aircraft inspections, servicing, launch and recovery, and maintenance repair actions for all assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6612026
    VIRIN: 210317-F-GM429-0075
    Resolution: 5071x3381
    Size: 799.64 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF
    AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT