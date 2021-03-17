Senior Airman Cody Sonomura, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs routine maintenance checks on an F-22 Raptor on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 17, 2021. The 15th AMXS and the 154th AMXS work together to support the F-22 Raptor mission by performing aircraft inspections, servicing, launch and recovery, and maintenance repair actions for all assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

