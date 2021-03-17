Staff Sgt. Dominik Jenkins, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs routine maintenance checks on an F-22 Raptor on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 17, 2021. The 154th AMXS works alongside the 15th AMXS providing maintenance support including inspection and repair, fuels, electrical, environmental, hydraulic and propulsion systems maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:33 Photo ID: 6612024 VIRIN: 210317-F-GM429-0059 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 989.73 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.