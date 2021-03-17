Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 1 of 4]

    Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 15th and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron take inventory of their tools before performing routine maintenance checks on an F-22 Raptor on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 17, 2021. The 154th AMXS works alongside the 15th AMXS providing maintenance support including inspection and repair, fuels, electrical, environmental, hydraulic and propulsion systems maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6612023
    VIRIN: 210317-F-GM429-0051
    Resolution: 5581x3721
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    USAF

