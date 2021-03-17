Senior Airman Cody Sonomura, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs routine maintenance checks on an F-22 Raptor on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 17, 2021. The 15th AMXS and the 154th AMXS work together to support the F-22 Raptor mission by performing aircraft inspections, servicing, launch and recovery, and maintenance repair actions for all assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6612025
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-GM429-0069
|Resolution:
|5524x3683
|Size:
|793.66 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS
