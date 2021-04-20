Liberty Wing conducts ACE exercise in Poland

Capt. Chase ‘CHIP’ Chapman, 492nd Fighter Squadron pilot, performs crew chief duties during pre-flight checks during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 20, 2021. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

