    Liberty Wing conducts ACE exercise in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    Liberty Wing conducts ACE exercise in Poland

    LASK, POLAND

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Chase ‘CHIP’ Chapman, 492nd Fighter Squadron pilot, performs crew chief duties during pre-flight checks during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 20, 2021. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrew are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Interoperability
    Multinational exercise
    Field exercise
    Operational readiness exercise
    Combat Support Training
    Multi-capable Airmen

