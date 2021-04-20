Senior Airman George Chapman, 48th Maintenance Group aircraft armament systems technician, receives training on crew chief tasks during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 20, 2021. Agile Combat Employment allows the Liberty Wing to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 14:22
|Photo ID:
|6611455
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-ZB805-0250
|Resolution:
|3156x2254
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Liberty Wing conducts ACE exercise in Poland
