    Liberty Wing conducts ACE exercise in Poland [Image 1 of 3]

    Liberty Wing conducts ACE exercise in Poland

    LASK, POLAND

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off from the flightline during an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Agile Liberty, at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 20, 2021. Training with joint and combined allies and partners is essential to the success of the Agile Combat Employment concept, increases the 48th Fighter Wing’s lethality, and enhances interoperability; allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:22
    Photo ID: 6611454
    VIRIN: 210420-F-ZB805-0271
    Resolution: 3939x2462
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    This work, Liberty Wing conducts ACE exercise in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

