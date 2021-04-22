USS Mason Holds Change of Command

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – Cmdr. Stephen Valerio, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), departs the ship’s change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Valerio relieved Cmdr. Matthew Erdner of command following at 18-month tour as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)

