USS Mason Holds Change of Command

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – The color guard aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) presents the colors during the ship’s change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Stephen Valerio relieved Cmdr. Matthew Erdner of command following at 18-month tour as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)

