NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Surface Force Atlantic, awards Cmdr. Matthew Erdner with the Meritorious Service medal during a change of command ceremony on board the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87). During the ceremony, Cmdr. Stephen Valerio relieved Erdner of command following at 18-month tour as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)
04.22.2021
04.22.2021
|6611431
|210422-N-OW182-0053
|4351x2951
|765.78 KB
|US
|2
|0
This work, USS Mason Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Mason Holds Change of Command
