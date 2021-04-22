Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Mason Holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Surface Force Atlantic, awards Cmdr. Matthew Erdner with the Meritorious Service medal during a change of command ceremony on board the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87). During the ceremony, Cmdr. Stephen Valerio relieved Erdner of command following at 18-month tour as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mason Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

