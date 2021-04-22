USS Mason Holds Change of Command

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Surface Force Atlantic, awards Cmdr. Matthew Erdner with the Meritorious Service medal during a change of command ceremony on board the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87). During the ceremony, Cmdr. Stephen Valerio relieved Erdner of command following at 18-month tour as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)

