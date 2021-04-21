Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6611414 VIRIN: 210421-Z-MZ148-1419 Resolution: 4942x3530 Size: 10.18 MB Location: CERRO GORDO, NC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.