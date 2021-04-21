Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS [Image 17 of 18]

    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS

    CERRO GORDO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    Spc. John Strader, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 1452 Transportation Company, 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 113th Sustainment Brigade, talks with high school students about the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) Recovery Truck at West Columbus High School, Cerro Gordo, North Carolina, April 21, 2021. The NCARNG Recruiting & Retention Battalion, 30th ABCT and 113th SB joined forces to educate four high school JROTC programs and the WCHS community about the NCARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6611415
    VIRIN: 210421-Z-MZ148-1430
    Resolution: 4712x3366
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: CERRO GORDO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS
    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    113th Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT