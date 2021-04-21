Spc. John Strader, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 1452 Transportation Company, 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 113th Sustainment Brigade, talks with high school students about the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) Recovery Truck at West Columbus High School, Cerro Gordo, North Carolina, April 21, 2021. The NCARNG Recruiting & Retention Battalion, 30th ABCT and 113th SB joined forces to educate four high school JROTC programs and the WCHS community about the NCARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:30 Photo ID: 6611415 VIRIN: 210421-Z-MZ148-1430 Resolution: 4712x3366 Size: 8.05 MB Location: CERRO GORDO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.