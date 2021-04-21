NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS

U.S. Army Capt. Emily Lilly, the commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment; 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team; North Carolina Army National Guard, talks with high school students about the ammunition used by a M1A1 Abrams tank at West Columbus High School, Cerro Gordo, North Carolina, April 21, 2021. The NCARNG Recruiting & Retention Battalion, 30th ABCT and 113th Sustainment Brigade, NCARNG, joined forces to educate four high school JROTC organizations and the WCHS community about the NCARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

