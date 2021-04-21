Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS [Image 18 of 18]

    NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS

    CERRO GORDO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton 

    North Carolina National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Capt. Emily Lilly, the commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment; 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team; North Carolina Army National Guard, talks with high school students about the ammunition used by a M1A1 Abrams tank at West Columbus High School, Cerro Gordo, North Carolina, April 21, 2021. The NCARNG Recruiting & Retention Battalion, 30th ABCT and 113th Sustainment Brigade, NCARNG, joined forces to educate four high school JROTC organizations and the WCHS community about the NCARNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Craig Norton, North Carolina Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6611417
    VIRIN: 210421-Z-MZ148-1505
    Resolution: 5151x3679
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: CERRO GORDO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCARNG M1A1 Tank on Display at WCHS [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    M1A1 Abrams
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    Old Hickory
    30th Armored Brigade Combat Team

