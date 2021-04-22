NAVSUP FLC NORFOLK EARTH DAY

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor pulls weeds with the help of her daughter Kendall Stephenson. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chief Petty Officer Association Celebrated Earth Day April 22 with a cleanup and beautification project in the area surrounding Building W-143. Sailors collected trash and removed weeds around NAVSUP FLC Norfolk buildings and parking lots.

