NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor pulls weeds with the help of her daughter Kendall Stephenson. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chief Petty Officer Association Celebrated Earth Day April 22 with a cleanup and beautification project in the area surrounding Building W-143. Sailors collected trash and removed weeds around NAVSUP FLC Norfolk buildings and parking lots.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:45
|Photo ID:
|6611169
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-HM773-0029
|Resolution:
|1500x1161
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC NORFOLK EARTH DAY [Image 4 of 4], by Jim Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT