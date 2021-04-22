NAVSUP FLC NORFOLK EARTH DAY

Chief Logistics Specialist Matthew Hathorn, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tobiaus Waller and Logistics Specialist Seaman Recruit Andrew Frigard (left to right) pick up trash outside of Building W-143 aboard Naval Station Norfolk. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chief Petty Officer Association Celebrated Earth Day April 22 with a cleanup and beautification project in the area surrounding Building W-143. Sailors collected trash and removed weeds around NAVSUP FLC Norfolk buildings and parking lots.

