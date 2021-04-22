NAVSUP FLC NORFOLK EARTH DAY

Master Chief Retail Services Specialist Chief Eric Maxwell picks up a piece of trash outside of Building W-143 aboard Naval Station Norfolk. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chief Petty Officer Association Celebrated Earth Day April 22 with a cleanup and beautification project in the area surrounding Building W-143. Sailors collected trash and removed weeds around NAVSUP FLC Norfolk buildings and parking lots.

