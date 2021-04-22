Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Alicia Jackson, Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Giarraputo and other NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Sailors pick up trash outside of Building W-143 aboard Naval Station Norfolk. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chief Petty Officer Association Celebrated Earth Day April 22 with a cleanup and beautification project in the area surrounding Building W-143. Sailors collected trash and removed weeds around NAVSUP FLC Norfolk buildings and parking lots.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:45
|Photo ID:
|6611167
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-HM773-0052
|Resolution:
|1000x1500
|Size:
|988.7 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC NORFOLK EARTH DAY [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT