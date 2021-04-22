Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Alicia Jackson, Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Giarraputo and other NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Sailors pick up trash outside of Building W-143 aboard Naval Station Norfolk. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Chief Petty Officer Association Celebrated Earth Day April 22 with a cleanup and beautification project in the area surrounding Building W-143. Sailors collected trash and removed weeds around NAVSUP FLC Norfolk buildings and parking lots.

    This work, NAVSUP FLC NORFOLK EARTH DAY [Image 4 of 4], by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

