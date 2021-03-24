Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 4 of 7]

    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid MCB Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, peeks over his rifle combat optic during a heliborne raid exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 24, 2021. The company traveled from ship-to-shore via CH-53E Super Stallions from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, to simulate clearing a town while in a training environment. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:20
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

