Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 1 of 7]

    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, move towards an objective during a heliborne raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 24, 2021. The company traveled from ship-to-shore via CH-53E Super Stallions from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, in order to seize a town and clear it of enemy combatants. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 12:20
    Photo ID: 6611082
    VIRIN: 210324-M-LE234-1053
    Resolution: 3976x3088
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid MCB Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton
    BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raid
    11th MEU
    Training
    BLT 1/1
    CH-53E SuperStallion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT