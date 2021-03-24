U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide security during a heliborne raid exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 24, 2021. The company traveled from ship-to-shore via CH-53E Super Stallions from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, to simulate clearing a town while in a training environment. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 12:20
|Photo ID:
|6611085
|VIRIN:
|210324-M-LE234-1096
|Resolution:
|5448x3891
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT