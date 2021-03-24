BLT 1/1, 11th MEU Conducts Heliborne Raid at MCB Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Poremba, a rifleman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security during a heliborne raid exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 24, 2021. The Marines traveled from ship-to-shore via CH-53E Super Stallions from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, to simulate clearing a town while in a training environment. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

