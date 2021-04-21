Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Osan Takes Flight [Image 8 of 10]

    Osan Takes Flight

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, Seventh Air Force deputy commander, prepares for take-off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2021. Eaglin must perform a preflight inspection to ensure the aircraft is safe and serviceable to fly. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 21:46
    Photo ID: 6610350
    VIRIN: 210421-F-PB738-1225
    Resolution: 2654x1890
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Takes Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Takes Flight
    Osan Takes Flight
    Osan Takes Flight
    Osan Takes Flight
    o
    Osan Takes Flight
    Osan Takes Flight
    Osan Takes Flight
    Osan Takes Flight
    Osan Takes Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Leading the Charge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT