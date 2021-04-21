Osan Takes Flight

Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, Seventh Air Force deputy commander, prepares for take-off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2021. Eaglin must perform a preflight inspection to ensure the aircraft is safe and serviceable to fly. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

Date Taken: 04.21.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR