Airman 1st Class Pedro Muriel, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, clears 1st Lt. Adam Dengler, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, for flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2021. Once preflight checks are complete the crew chief clears the pilot for launch. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 21:49 Photo ID: 6610345 VIRIN: 210421-F-PB738-1146 Resolution: 4064x2709 Size: 5.14 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan Takes Flight [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.