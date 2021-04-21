Osan Takes Flight

Airman 1st Class Pedro Muriel, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, and 1st Lt. Adam Dengler, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, shake hands at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2021. This is the first time the pair will be working together. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

