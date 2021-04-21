Osan Takes Flight

Brig. Gen. David S. Eaglin, Seventh Air Force deputy commander, performs a preflight inspection with Airman 1st Class Anthony Decamp, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, to perform a pre-flight inspection at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 21, 2021. The pair will run through their checklists to ensure the aircraft is safe and serviceable prior to flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

