Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training

Airmen from the 143d Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services Department participate in live fire training, April 8, 2021, at the Rhode Island Fire Academy, Exeter, R.I. The training included pump operations and fireground hydraulics; water supplies, fire hose and fire streams; live fire structural evolutions and more. (Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)

