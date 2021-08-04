Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training [Image 6 of 9]

    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training

    EXETER, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 143d Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services Department participate in live fire training, April 8, 2021, at the Rhode Island Fire Academy, Exeter, R.I. The training included pump operations and fireground hydraulics; water supplies, fire hose and fire streams; live fire structural evolutions and more. (Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6609767
    VIRIN: 210408-Z-SW662-1392
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: EXETER, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training
    Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fire Protection

    3E7XX Fire Protection

    TAGS

    Live Fire Training
    Firefighter
    Civil Engineering
    Rhode Island Air National Guard
    Fire Protection Specialist
    143d Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT