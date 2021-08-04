Air National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Brown, the assistant fire chief for the 143d Civil Engineers Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Department, observes while an instructor from the Rhode Island Fire Academy provides a demonstration on fire behavior, April 8, 2021, at the Rhode Island Fire Academy, Exeter, R.I. This was part of a live fire training, which included pump operations and fireground hydraulics; water supplies, fire hose and fire streams; live fire structural evolutions and more. (Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6609768
|VIRIN:
|210408-Z-SW662-1407
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|EXETER, RI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training, by TSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS
