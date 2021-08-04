A fire protection specialist from the 143d Civil Engineering Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, dons personal protective equipment during a live fire training, April 8, 2021, at the Rhode Island Fire Academy, Exeter, R.I. Fire protection specialists operate firefighting tools and equipment, extinguish fires, rescue personnel, perform emergency medical care, and CPR. (Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6609763
|VIRIN:
|210408-Z-SW662-1370
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|EXETER, RI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen gain invaluable experience during live fire training [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Deirdre Salvas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
