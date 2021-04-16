Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Crouch, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, removes a liquid oxygen vent line from an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Hawgsmoke 2021, April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Crew chiefs, or tactical aircraft maintenance specialists, ensure the aircraft in their care are ready to fly at a moment’s notice so pilots can safely and effectively complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

