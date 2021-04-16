Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Ferracciolo, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, removes a grounding clamp used for liquid oxygen upload during Hawgsmoke 2021, April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. During the transfer of liquid oxygen, or LOX, the LOX cart is grounded to prevent the hazardous buildup of electrical charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

