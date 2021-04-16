Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Crouch, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, removes a liquid oxygen hose from an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Hawgsmoke 2021, April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. More than 150 Airmen assigned to 13 units across the Air Force came to Moody to compete in Hawgsmoke. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
by SrA Hayden Legg