Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Crouch, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, observes gauges on a liquid oxygen cart during Hawgsmoke 2021, April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Hawgsmoke is a biennial competition designed to test the ability, both in the air and on the ground, of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

