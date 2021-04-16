Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021 [Image 5 of 8]

    Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Crouch, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, observes gauges on a liquid oxygen cart during Hawgsmoke 2021, April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Hawgsmoke is a biennial competition designed to test the ability, both in the air and on the ground, of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 13:45
    Photo ID: 6609642
    VIRIN: 210417-F-TY831-1033
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Hawgsmoke
    LOX
    liquid oxygen
    Hawgsmoke21

