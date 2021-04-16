U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Crouch, a crew chief assigned to the 122nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, observes gauges on a liquid oxygen cart during Hawgsmoke 2021, April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Hawgsmoke is a biennial competition designed to test the ability, both in the air and on the ground, of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6609642
|VIRIN:
|210417-F-TY831-1033
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.09 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen upload LOX for Hawgsmoke 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
